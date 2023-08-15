YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A rare tornado touched down last week in the mountains of western North Carolina.

The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday that an EF1 tornado touched down on August 7 in Yancey County.

The twister had winds of 95 miles per hour and was on the ground for about five minutes.

The NWS said the tornado toppled trees along Highway 19W, White Oak Flats Road, Huntdale Road, and Murphytown Road.

The tornado then lifted near the North Toe River at the Mitchell County line.

No injuries were reported.

This was just the third tornado to touch down in Yancey County since 1950.