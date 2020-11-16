Ray Ray McElrathbey reflects on upcoming movie that tells his story

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- After the trailer dropped this week, a lot of buzz is going around in the Upstate about the new movie, Safety, inspired by the true story of former Clemson football player, Ray Ray McElrathbey.

Ray Ray McElrathbey was just redshirt freshman when he made a decision, that would change his life forever.

“He was ok with going to foster care as opposed to returning back to his home life at the time, and I couldn’t see that, McElrathbey said. “I couldn’t let that happen or whatever. It didn’t feel right.”

McElrathbey’s little brother, Fahmarr, was faced with two choices at a young age; foster care or going back to a rough home life.

That’s when McElrathbey stepped in.

He told him to pack his bags, and Fahmarr moved into his college dorm at Clemson University.

“It was interesting.” McElrathbey said. “A little dukin’ around and hidin’ because I was still on a meal plan so I would sometimes get food from the cafeteria and bring it out the cafeteria. He was pretty welcomed on campus all the guys gravitated towards him so that was great.”

Years later, is when this local story about brothers sticking together, was picked up by Disney and made into a movie, Safety, inspired by the two’s bond.

“It doesn’t feel real. I’m not sure when it will feel real,” McElrathbey said. “It’s been a very exciting thing. It’s almost like, it’s surreal. I just can’t, I can’t put words in front of it because I’m not even sure I’ve reacted to it just yet, that I’ve caught up with what’s happening.”

McElrathbey says when people see the movie, he hopes it gives people joy and makes them realize a lesson he learned those years at Clemson, that family is everything.

“Even in the toughest times I understand that the feeling is there, the emotion is there because the love is there so no matter if it’s a disagreement even at the bad times I understand that it’s one of the more important things,” McElrathbey said.

Safety will be available on Disney Plus December 11th, you can watch a preview here.