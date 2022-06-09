(WSPA) – The BMW Charity Pro-Am is in full swing and local pros, as well as notable former professional athletes, actors and comedians, discussed their opening round with 7NEWS.

Ken Griffey Jr., Larry the Cable Guy and Anthony Anderson were among those returning to the tournament while former NFL receiver Larry Fitzgerald was participating for the first time.

Among the professionals competing, Chapman High School and Clemson alum Jacob Bridgeman finished his first round of the tournament with a score of 3-under, which included four birdies on the back nine. Former Tiger and Anderson-native Carson Young finished 4-under. The two provided their thoughts after a solid start to the tournament.

Texas-native Zack Fischer (-8) was the day one leader and takes a one-stroke lead into the second round on Friday.