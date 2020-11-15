Rebuild Upstate volunteers repair home of local veteran

EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Volunteers with Rebuild Upstate helped repair the home of a local veteran on Saturday.

Fellow veteran Tameka Simmons helped lead a team of volunteers in repairing the home of veteran Larry Keith. He served in the Air Force for four years.

“Before ‘beneficence’ there is ‘benevolence’,” said Simmons. “Before doing good, there is willing good. Mr. K and numerous other veterans have given and sacrificed more than most of us could ever imagine.”

Keith’s family reached out to Rebuild Upstate when the home on Ponderosa Cemetery Rd. in Easley failed to safely meet their needs.

Volunteers worked to repair the floor and ceiling Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“It’s a blessing; it really is,” said Keith. “And it’s stuff that I can’t do anymore. It used to [be that I’d be] in there helping out and doing it, but it just doesn’t happen anymore.”

“Rebuild Upstate is so proud to serve those who served our country,” said Chris Manley, the agency’s CEO. “We are excited to pay tribute to Veterans Day with a veteran-lead team serving a fellow veteran.”

Rebuild Upstate is an organization focused on preserving homes by repairing and/or building necessary additions to keep residents in their homes.