GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was arrested after recklessly driving and initiating a vehicle pursuit in Greenwood County on Monday.

According to the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office, around 1:24 a.m., a deputy was on routine patrol when he noticed a vehicle driving recklessly.

The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver increased speed in an attempt to evade law enforcement causing a pursuit.

The driver continued to recklessly drive and evade law enforcement. At one point, the driver crashed through the “Bridge Out” barricades on Airport Road.

Officers from the Greenwood Police Department assisted and attempted to stop the vehicle. Their efforts were not successful.

Officers lost sight of the vehicle but found a site where the vehicle had struck something.

Officials tracked the car to a nearby apartment complex where they located the damaged vehicle.

Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office K-9, Maverick, was deployed and he, along with his handler were able to track the suspect to a specific apartment.

The driver was located inside and taken into custody without incident.