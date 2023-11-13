GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Recovery Centers of America (RCA) is a healthcare network of treatment facilities for substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions.

The organization announced the opening of its newest treatment facility in the heart of Greenville. Most centers are located on the East Coast and in the Midwest.

RCA Clinical Director Greg Mason said they are committed to helping clients overcome addiction and equip individuals with the resources and tools they need for sustained recovery.

The Greenville location is at 47 Fisherman Lane. The brand-new state-of-the-art facility boasts a modern and inviting environment designed to promote healing, growth, and transformation.

Organizers said they administer assistance through evidence-based treatment programs, a team of seasoned clinical experts and compassionate staff and help patients overcome addiction to rebuild their lives.

The doors are set to open in September and will offer medically monitored detox, inpatient residential treatment and medication-assisted treatment.

For more information, visit Recovery Centers of America’s website or call 1 (844) 722-2669.