GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The American Red Cross will assist a Greenville County family whose house went ablaze Thursday afternoon.

We previously reported that the Berea Fire Department confirmed a residential home was on fire in the 200 block of Sulphur Springs Road.

Berea Fire stated that the occupants at the house were inside at the time of the fire, and a passerby alerted them to the blaze on their home.

Minor injuries were reported according to officials.

Red Cross announced they will be helping the seven-person family with financial assistance for their immediate needs.

The aid intends to cover needs such as food, clothing and shelter according to the organization.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

