The American Red Cross of South Carolina is hosting its first-ever Wellness Day in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The American Red Cross of South Carolina is hosting free, hands-only CPR training for the Upstate community during its first-ever Wellness Day in Greenville.

In partnership with the Bon Secours Wellness Arena, hands-only CPR training will be offered on June 3 from 9 a.m. to noon. Taking place during National CPR & AED Awareness Week (June 1-7), the training is designed to give participants the confidence and skills to act in an emergency and potentially save a life.

“Studies show that when a person is experiencing cardiac arrest and CPR is performed, even using hands only, their chances of survival increase dramatically,” said Jamie Raichel, Executive Director, Red Cross of South Caroline Upstate Chapter. “Emergencies can happen at any time, and that’s why we’re excited to host this event and train as many people as possible in what to do when sudden cardiac arrest occurs.”

Other events during Wellness Day include:

Wellness Fair featuring local health and safety-oriented organizations

Be Red Cross Ready – a free emergency preparedness program

American Red Cross National Lifesaving Awards presentation honoring three local lifesavers

Hear from Dr. Bijal Desai, with Bon Secours, how CPR saved her life

Opportunity to donate at the Red Cross blood drive

Free t-shirt for the first 200 attendees!

To learn more about Wellness Day and the benefits of CPR, visit RedCross.org/WellnessDay