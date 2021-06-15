Red, White and Boom, Music on Main to return to Spartanburg in July

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Two of Spartanburg’s most popular community events — Music on Main and Red, White and Boom — will return this July, marking the first city-sponsored events since coronavirus restrictions began in 2020. The announcement was made during city council’s Monday night meeting.

“I think it’s a good thing for the community, for people to get out here and socialize safely, have a good time,” Spartanburg resident Marlee Lacunza said. “It also brings more tourism, I believe.”

Red, White and Boom will take place on Sunday, July 4 at Barnet Park. This year, it will be a free event.

 “It’s always a big draw,” City Communications Manager Christopher George said. “There are always folks that come to Barnet Park for it; they just enjoy it around downtown.”

Music on Main will return on Thursday, July 8 at Morgan Square. This year’s series will run through the end of August.

“The more activities that are coming back, it’s very exciting. I’m very happy to see it all,” Kathy Dunleavy, a downtown resident, said.

