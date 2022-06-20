SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Red, White & Boom will return to downtown Spartanburg this summer.

The event will be held at Barnet Park beginning at 5:30 p.m. with the fireworks blastig off at 9:30 p.m.

Admission is free for adults and children.

There are a few dos and don’t’s in connection to the Red, White & Boom. Those are as followed:

Do Don’t Get your patriotic spirit on Smoke at this event Bring cash & ID Bring your pets Bring the family Forget sunscreen Bring lawn chair or blanket

