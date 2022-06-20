SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Red, White & Boom will return to downtown Spartanburg this summer.
The event will be held at Barnet Park beginning at 5:30 p.m. with the fireworks blastig off at 9:30 p.m.
Admission is free for adults and children.
There are a few dos and don’t’s in connection to the Red, White & Boom. Those are as followed:
|Do
|Don’t
|Get your patriotic spirit on
|Smoke at this event
|Bring cash & ID
|Bring your pets
|Bring the family
|Forget sunscreen
|Bring lawn chair or blanket
For additional information about the event, click here.