16th annual Reedy River Duck Derby to be virtual, ducks available for adoption

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Rotary Club of the Reedy River Greenville will be holding the 16th annual Reedy River Duck Derby in July.

The derby is typically held in May in downtown Greenville, but because of the Coronavirus outbreak the event was moved back to July 11. Organizers also decided to make the event virtual this year to help keep everyone safe.

At 2:30 p.m. on race day, participants can visit the Reedy River Duck Derby Facebook page to see if their sponsored duck won the random drawing.

To enter the derby, participants can adopt, or sponsor, rubber ducks. The ducks are $10 per duck or $30 for 5 ducks. Ducks can be purchased until July 1. Proceeds from the sales will go to several charities across the Upstate in South Carolina and even as far as Honduras.

CLICK HERE TO ADOPT A DUCK

Prizes include:

Grand Prize: Groceries for a year from Publix

Second Prize: $2,500 from the Reedy River Rotary Club

Third Prize: Golf resort gift package for two at the Embassy Suites on Verdae

There will be nearly 30 other prizes available.