SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – ReGenesis Health Care is currently taking appointments for their mobile medical center providing care for people regardless of their ability to pay.

The unit will go into Spartanburg County, Cherokee County, and Union County where care can be lacking in rural areas or underserved communities.

The mobile medical center can do anything a medical center can do including dental procedures, immunizations, and other services.

You do not need to have medical insurance to receive treatment.

The unit can come to businesses, schools, farm communities and other areas.

To make an appointment, you can call 864-582-2411.

