Registered dietitian talks immune boosting food to fight illness

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Clinical Dietitian Nutritionist Debbie Milne with Bon Secours St. Francis said there are certain types of foods that can help you boost your immune system, your bodies ability to fight off viruses and disease.

Milne suggests incorporating colorful foods like fruits and vegetables into your snacks, smoothies and meals.

Include seafood, like salmon, trout, shrimp, halibut and oysters, to vary your protein. Replace animal proteins with beans to get a high intake of plants and less saturated fat.

Plant fats, like nuts seeds olive oil and dark colored berries, can decrease inflammation.

Eating these things 80 percent of the time can help you have a better health outcome and fight diabetes, inflammation and illness.

She explained the importance of micro nutrients and why are they important to immune response which fights illness. Milne says it can be difficult to meet the optimal amounts of these. A balanced diet approach can help.