Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) – Anglers will compete in the Veterans Day Bass Fishing Tournament on November 11, 2023.

The 5th annual tournament will happen on Lake Hartwell this year at Green Pond Landing.

You can sign up in person at the Rupert Huse Veterans Center in Greenville, or through the Upstate Warrior Solution website.

The registration fee is $100 per boat. Each boat can have two anglers.

The veteran with the biggest fish wins $500. All other anglers compete for a $1000 first prize.

The deadline to register is November 6, 2023.