Registration open for Salvation Army summer day camp in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Registration is open for The Salvation Army Community Center in Summer Day Camp in Spartanburg.

The camp will be offered from June 7 through August 6. It will be Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Children must be between the ages of 5 and 13, and space is limited, according to the Salvation Army.

The camp will include breakfast, hot lunch, VBS, creative arts, sports, field trips, arts and crafts, movies, games and more.

Registration will be open from April 1 through May 28. There is a $25 registration fee.

Weekly fees will cost $80 for one child, $70 for a second child and $60 for a third child.

For more information, call (864) 576-8330.

The community center is located at 40 Foster Street in Spartanburg.

