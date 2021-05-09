Reidville Rd. blocked, over 1k without power after tractor trailer pulls down power lines

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Nearly two thousand are without power and a section of Reidville Road is blocked after a tractor trailer pulled down multiple power lines, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt confirmed to 7News that the area of Reidville Road near the intersection of Anderson Mill Road is temporarily blocked due to the incident.

Master Trooper Bolt said that a tractor trailer was heading west on Reidville Road before pulling into a private drive to turn around. Upon backing out of the drive, the trailer caught multiple power lines, taking them down along with telephone poles.

A Duke energy map showed over 1,900 customers were without power starting just after 5 p.m. They expect power to be restored by 8: 15 p.m. Sunday night.