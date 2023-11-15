LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens County Coroner’s Office identified the skeletal remains found in Joanna in October.

7NEWS previously reported the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office responded to North Ellis Street in Joanna after a property owner located the remains on their land.

According to the coroner’s office, after extensive testing and examination, the coroner determined that the skeletal remains were that of Gregory McSwain Morgan.

Morgan was reported missing on August 1, 2017.

Based on the coroner’s findings, there are no further actions to be taken.