GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The remains of a Greenville soldier, who was missing in action in the Korean War and presumed dead, have been identified.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Thursday that they have now accounted for the remains of 18-year-old Private First Class Albert A. Gosnell of Greenville.

Gosnell was a member of Heavy Mortar Company, 19th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division in the area of Taejon, South Korea in 1950.

He was reported missing in action after his unit was forced to retreat on July 16, 1950.

Due to heavy fighting, his body could not be recovered at the time and he was presumed dead in 1953.

The U.S. Army was able to recover remains from the area after regaining control of Taejon in the fall of 1950.

Gosnell’s remains were declared unidentifiable and he was later buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu with other Korean War Unknowns.

In July 2019, his remains were disinterred and sent to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency laboratory for analysis.

Scientists were able to identify Gosnell through various means, including mitochondrial DNA, chest radiograph comparisons, and dental and anthropological analysis.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said Gosnell will be buried in Anderson at a later date.