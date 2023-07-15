GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- In the past several weeks we’ve reported on a number of pedestrians who were hit and killed in the Upstate. A local non-profit is working to draw attention to the issue with hopes to change the trend.

Some Greenville County residents told 7NEWS they’re concerned with the number of pedestrians and bicyclists that have been hit and killed in the county over the years.

Memorials along roads and highways in Greenville County, that mark where deadly accidents occurred, are popping up more often. In many of those cases, pedestrians were involved.

“These are people that had lives and their lives got cut short,” said Frank Mansbach, Executive Director of Bike Walk Greenville.

Mansbach has been advocating for bicyclists and walkers for a decade now with the non-profit Bike Walk Greenville.

“These roads were designed to move automobiles with little regard to the safety of the people on foot and on bicycles,” said Mansbach.

With each day that goes by, the number of pedestrian deaths continues to rise. Mansbach said one death is too many.

“A lot of these pedestrian fatalities that we are seeing, I want to say they’re close to 80 so far this year. It’s a lot of times happening at night and something these people are crossing the roadway just assuming that traffic is going to stop for them. But unfortunately, that is not always the case,” South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, said in an interview just last week with 7NEWS after a pedestrian was hit and killed.

These are 22 out of 38 people that, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office told Bike Walk Greenville, died between 2021-2022. Many of the people were walking or biking in Greenville County.

Courtesy: Bike Walk Greenville

They’re the lives Mansbach said, that push him each day to seek change.

“The root cause is the design. Our society is designed for cars. Everybody drives a car,” said Mansbach. “We don’t invest enough in the safety of people walking and biking.”

Bike Walk Greenville broke down the numbers and the cases. They are all details they received directly from the coroner’s office.

White Horse Road was one of the deadliest locations, along with Pleasantburg Drive and Wade Hampton Boulevard.

“There’s probably not enough crosswalks. There’s not enough infrastructure in place. There’s no center refuge for them to stand in if they are halfway across the road,” said Mansbach. “These are high-speed roads and the infrastructure is not designed for them to cross safely.”

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is working on a number of safety improvements in Greenville County. There are new pedestrian crossing signs that are currently being worked on along White Horse Road.

While the safety upgrades for pedestrians is a step in the right direction, Mansbach said more change is needed before they feel comfortable along the heavily traveled roads.

“It’s happening slowly, the investment. But you know, you take all of the major roads in Greenville County and it’s really hard to get the investment we need. The funding by DOT is nowhere needed where it should be,” said Mansbach.