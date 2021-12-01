Remembering David Richardson, Anderson Co. coach and teacher

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Upstate is mourning the loss of a teacher and coach who is being called a pillar in the Anderson community: David Richardson.

To many, Richardson was that familiar, smiling face in the hallway or on the field.

However, to Derian Richardson, he was dad.

“We did many things together. Can’t tell you the amount of times we went to Clemson football games,” Richardson said.

Also, one of his best friends.

“The one thing I would say about him mostly is how caring he was,” Richardson added. “He made sure everyone was ok.”

After graduation from Crescent High School, he went on to work there for 30 years, wearing many hats.

“Coach Richardson was that person that would do anything you asked him to do, and sometimes things you wouldn’t ask him to do,” said Anderson District 3 Superintendent Kathy Hill.

He coached, he taught, drove the schools buses, and from time-to-time, he was the go-to guy to fix a leak or tighten a screw.

“He just had that attitude of a servant’s heart,” Hill said.

Derian said, growing up, he always wanted to be like his dad growing up and now he has every reason to live out his legacy.

“It’s going to be very difficult to fill his shoes,” Richardson said. “No one is ever going to be like him, there’s never going to be another one of him no matter how hard I try, but the thing I know he would say is don’t try and fill my own shoes, make your own shoes, and that’s what I’ll do, I’ll continue to do that.”

David Richardson’s funeral will be Thursday at 2:00 p.m. at the Crescent High School football stadium.

The district is planning to honor him in several special ways.

Richardson has set up a scholarship fund in his dad’s memory. You can donate here.