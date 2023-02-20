Remote Area Medical, a nonprofit provider of free pop-up health clinics, will hold a free, two day clinic in Greer.

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Remote Area Medical, a nonprofit provider of free pop-up health clinics, will hold a free, two day clinic in Greer.

The clinic will run Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19, at Greer High School on Gap Creek Drive.

The clinics will offer free dental, vision and health services for residents. No ID is required to visit the clinic or take advantage of its services.

Services available at the clinic include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays, eye exams, eye health exams, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams and general medical exams.

For more information, to donate or to volunteer at the clinic, call (865) 579-1530 or visit Remote Area Medical online.