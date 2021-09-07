Removal of first 5 miles of I-85 chute set to begin within a day

FILE – Emergency crews at scene of deadly crash inside a construction “chute” along Interstate 85 in Cherokee County, July 15, 2021. (WSPA File Photo)

CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Crews will begin the process of removing the first five miles of the Interstate 85 chute in Spartanburg and Cherokee counties within the next 24 hours.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, barrier walls will be shifted to remove the chute between mile markers 81 and 86.

The SCDOT said that the barrier removal is expected to take several nights.

Traffic will remain in its current configuration until all five miles of barrier have been removed.

Officials are targeting September 15 for shifting traffic out of the chute.

SCDOT said the date is more than 30 days earlier than their previous estimated timeline.

Once complete, crews will begin work on the removal process for the second five-mile section of chute.

The removal comes after increased scrutiny regarding the safety of the chutes following a crash on July 15 inside the construction chute in Cherokee County which killed 3 people and injured 6 others.

The Cherokee County Coroner later referred to the chute as a “death trap.”