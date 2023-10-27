GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Work has started on a renovation project at the Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries home in Greenwood.

In July, Lowe’s Hometowns, a community impact program launched in 2022 and promising a five-year, $100 million investment in local impact programs, announced it had selected Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries for one of its renovation projects.

The program promised to renovate the Dunbarton Home, a 13-bed, nine-bath guest home which will house volunteers who work with the ministry.

In July, Danny Nicholson, President of CMCM said, “We are very thankful for this grant from Lowe’s Hometowns Community Impact Project. This grant will give us the ability to complete the Dunbarton Home and allow us to have more volunteers visit campus. Volunteers are vital to our mission to complete our plans that are part of our Decade of Dreams strategic plan. We are thrilled to have been chosen and know this will help us continue to care for more children and families for years to come.”