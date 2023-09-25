GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Gaffney is keeping history alive with a $7 million dollar project on the Carnegie Library that was built in 1914.

The historic Carnegie library will soon be transformed into a state-of-the-art Revolutionary War museum.

Plans for the museum include innovative technology that helps honor Gaffney and Cherokee County’s Revolutionary War heritage.

The idea started about 10 years ago and since then the city has been able to raise over $7 million dollars of grants and contributions.

Contruction is finally underway.

Leigh Ann Moon with Gaffney Tourism said they want to keep the historic building alive and teach future generations about the significance of the area during the revolution.

She said, once the project is finished, it will be an interactive museum unlike anything people have seen before.

Moon hopes that it will bring in tourism from people visiting Gaffney’s historic downtown.

“There is so many important things about this project to me,” said Moon. “One is saving a historic building. This building is on the national register of historic places.”

Moon said they expect to be finished by 2025 but they are still accepting contributions.

Those can be made at the Gaffney Visitors Center, by phone at 864-487-6244 or at the Rev War Gaffney website.