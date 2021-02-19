Rent and mortgage relief comes to South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Renters and homeowners in South Carolina will soon get some much-needed relief in a new program launched called Stay SC, aiming to assist people financially struggling in the pandemic.

Being home because of Covid, means utility payments pile up.

For Lisa Durrah, she’s seen a significant increase in her bills.

“Well my light bill went up by about twenty dollars because I am in the house a lot every day and you get bored so you watch TV, you got the lights on,” Durrah said.

She says she worries about not having a home.

“You don’t want to be displaced during a pandemic, it’s bad enough that we’re in this situation, but the last thing you want is to be displaced from your home,” Durrah said.

She’s not alone,

The South Carolina Housing program estimates around 100,000 people in the state are at risk eviction.

Bringing relief is a $25 million dollar fund from the CARES Act and other organizations, being used to assist with those rent and mortgage payments.

Media manager for the South Carolina Housing program, Chris Winston, says they’ve already gotten thousands of calls from people who need help.

“It’s immense pressure that we’re feeling and it’s been painful honestly to hear some of the stories over the past couple of months,” Winston said.

He explained, “It provides up to 6 months of rent or mortgage assistance or up to $7,500 total for those folks.”

However, there are some requirements.

Winston said, “Your household has to make slightly less than the average income for your area based on your household size.”

Also, you must prove you’re unable to make payments due to reasons related to the pandemic.

Winston says if you need to assistance, to act fast. He’s predicting the $25 million will run out quickly.

“It’s first come first serve, we encourage folks to get their application in and then we’ll process them in the order they came in,” Winston said. “If for some reason people apply and eventually find out the funding has been exhausted before they got their application in, we’ll keep the information, we hope there’s additional funding.”

There’s a few ways to apply for the funding.

You can call 833-985-2929, or apply online here.