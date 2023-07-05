COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Congressman Jeff Duncan has invited President Joe Biden to tour the Third Congressional District while he is visiting South Carolina on Thursday.

President Biden will be speaking in Columbia while in the state.

Rep. Duncan wrote a letter to the White House asking President Biden to come to meet with those who his policies have affected the most.

“The constituents of South Carolina’s Third District, as well as myself, would appreciate the opportunity to ask you directly why the administration continually infringes on our constitutional liberties, does not secure the southern border, fails to protect the innocence of children, absconds from its duty to put American interests first, obstructs unleashing domestic energy production and economic growth and refuses to curb inflationary spending.”

To read the full letter, click here.