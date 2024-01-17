LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – Congressman Jeff Duncan announced Wednesday that he will not seek reelection to the House of Representatives.

“Representing the 3rd District of South Carolina in this capacity has been a privilege and honor,” Duncan said in a statement. “Now, it is time for another man or woman to serve our District in the next Congress. I will not seek re-election to the US House of Representatives.”

Duncan has represented South Carolina’s 3rd congressional district since 2011. He ran unopposed in 2022.

“At some point in a career, one needs to step aside and allow others to bring fresh ideas and abilities into the fight for Liberty, just as I have,” said Duncan.

Prior to his time in Congress, Duncan was a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives from 2003 to 2011.