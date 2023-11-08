PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Water said repairs on a 72-inch main break in Pickens County have been restored.

The break happened Friday morning near the Adkins Water Treatment facility.

Customers were asked to reduce water usage and schools in the area shifted to eLearning due to issues with the water.

Officials said crews are currently refilling the systems’ storage tanks to normal levels. After the process is complete, water pressure should resume normal operations within 24 hours.

Greenville Water said they will provide an update to lift the conservation notice once normal operations are resumed.

There are no water quality concerns from this break according to officials.