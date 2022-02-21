Repairs underway at Laurens cemetery, some families wish it happened sooner

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – Repairs are underway at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Laurens.

Stone Mor who owns the cemetery said crews started work last month on the mausoleum. They said the cost of the project is $1.1 million. Some people in Laurens said they thought they’d never see repairs start.

“It’s really kind of surreal, I’ll be honest with you, because it seems like it’s been such a long journey,” said Pat Smeal.

Smeal said her parents chose to be buried here at the mausoleum.

“My dad died in 2003 and he and my mom, many years ago, had purchased two crypts so they could be buried side by side,” said Smeal.

She said over the past few years, there have been problems with the building.

“People said that water was flowing through, between the crypts when it rained, which made you think maybe the roof was not solid,” said Smeal.

A spokesperson for Stone Mor said crews are working on repairs. She said so far, the building has been prepped and a structural evaluation has been completed. She also said roof repairs and framing are in progress, balcony shoring is underway, the stucco color is being chosen and ordered, and stone replacements should arrive sometime in March.

While Smeal is happy to see some improvements, she wishes it happened sooner.

“It’s been very frustrating, communication has been slim to none between Stone Mor and the families who have relatives who are here in this mausoleum,” said Smeal.

She lost her mother last year and said they couldn’t place her in her crypt.

“We opted to put her in a plot here at Forest Lawn and our plan is that whenever they allow us to move our dad, we’re going to move him to be beside my mom,” said Smeal.

Smeal said it was a difficult decision, but believes it’s what’s best for her family. She hopes the improvements will bring closure to others.

“To see them finally doing something is kind of a relief, and I hope that for all the families involved that it will be a good ending,” said Smeal.

A company spokesperson also said management is meeting with the construction team on Tuesday for an update. Company leaders said repairs will take months, but say people should be able to see improvements by May.