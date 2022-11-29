GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Jumpstart Ministry, which helps people transition into life after incarceration, is sharing success stories with shoppers at Haywood Mall this holiday season.

“We have had people say to us, ‘Well, what’s that about,'” said Jumpstart board member Tommy Holt. “And that’s exactly the question we want.”

People who shop at Haywood Mall over the next few weeks may notice a replica jail cell located near the JCPenney storefront.

It was installed by leaders at Jumpstart to give people a glimpse of life behind bars and spark a conversation.

“Most of our community is unaware that 125 men and women are being released into the upstate of South Carolina every single month,” said Cary Sanders, Jumpstart’s executive director.

The exhibit opened Friday. Leaders said it’s a way to share their programs and how they’re helping people break the cycle and find success after serving time.

“We assist in the prisons, we assist when they come out, we assist in every way that we can: transportation, job search, skills,” said Holt.

Through its programs, Sanders said they’ve helped 3,500 men and women in the past 10 years. He said their work is making a difference.

“Less than four percent of them have returned to incarceration. We have a solution that works, but we can only continue to implement it if our community will step up and get involved,” said Sanders.

By sharing Jumpstart success stories with shoppers, they hope to inspire people to learn more and take action.

“Our goal for this awareness campaign is for people to say, ‘Hey, how can I help.’ For some people that would be to give generously, for others that will be to get involved as a volunteer, for others that would be to step up and say, ‘Hey, I’m willing to be an employer to those who need a second opportunity,'” said Sanders.

The exhibit is on display through Christmas Eve.