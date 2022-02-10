Report: Trooper was driving 90 MPH just before crash which killed 2 in Rutherford Co.

FILE- Emergency crews at scene of crash at High Shoals Church Road and Goodes Grove Church Road in Rutherford County, January 3, 2022

RUTHERFORD CO., NC (WSPA) – The North Carolina state trooper who crashed into two people, including his brother, in January was driving 90 miles per hour just before the crash, according to a crash report.

The crash happened around 9:00pm on January 3 at the corner of High Shoals Church Road and Goodes Grove Church Road.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Trooper James Horton was responding to assist his brother, Trooper John Horton, who was attempting to arrest a driver and involved in a struggle with him in the roadway.

The crash report from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety stated that Trooper James Horton was driving down High Shoals Church Road with lights and sirens at around 90 miles per hour before the crash.

According to the report, James Horton’s vehicle struck John Horton’s vehicle before hitting John Horton and 26-year-old Dusty Luke Beck of South Carolina.

Trooper James Horton’s vehicle was traveling 70 miles per hour at impact, the report stated. After hitting the two men, the patrol car continued on to hit the vehicle which Beck was driving and then a guardrail.

The speed limit for High Shoals Church Road was listed as 55 miles per hour.

Dusty Beck died from his injuries at the scene while John Horton died from his injuries at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Trooper James Horton was taken to Cleveland Regional Hospital for minor injuries and later released.