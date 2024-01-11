COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — A new report from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is shedding light on just how many human trafficking cases were reported across the Palmetto State in 2023.

The report comes from the South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force.

For the year, 357 cases were opened across the state. Richland County had the most cases reported, with 43 cases being recorded.

Spartanburg County saw 21 cases, Greenville County had 34 cases and Anderson County saw 6 cases.

“Last year, we saw an increase in the number of victims. That shows that we need to continue our work and do everything we can to raise awareness of this crime so the public can know what to look for and report what they see,” Attorney General Wilson said.

Out of the 498 victims, 460 were adults and 38 victims were minors. Around 392 of those victims were female, while the remaining 106 victims were male.

Of the regions of South Carolina, the Upstate had the highest number of cases, with a total of 112 being found.

The most prevalent relationship for a recruiter to have to a victim of human trafficking is an employer, a smuggler, an intimate partner, a labor recruiter/contractor, and then a family member.

According to Kathryn Moorehead, the Director of the Task Force, traffickers are mainly targeting children that are vulnerable.

“Our goal is to ultimately prevent the crime while we work to develop much needed services to help victims,” Moorehead continued.

The task force also launched TraffickProofSC in 2023, a statewide prevention education initiative. The program is free to schools and youth-focused organizations across the state.