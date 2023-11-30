(WSPA) — Hundreds of Upstate workers are expected to be laid off by the end of the year, according to a report by the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce.

The report said several manufacturing facilities are closing and laying off employees in the coming weeks.

One of those is Timken in Cherokee County.

The company said it will close by the end of the year but more than 30 percent of employees have transferred to other Timken locations.

Proterra is also scheduled to close its facility in Greenville County, which affects nearly 300 workers.

However, the Greenville Area Development Corporations said those workers may be able to keep their jobs if Proterra’s facility is acquired by a new company.

If workers lose their jobs, the Upstate Workforce Board said SC Works will have their doors open to help.

“They can come here [SC Works] to file unemployment benefits, use computers for job searches, get resume assistance, interviewing help or anything they need to help them become more marketable,” Dana Hudgins, the associate director of the Upstate Workforce Board, said.

All services provided by SC Works are free.

“We also offer training,” Hudgins said. “If an individual is interested in training for a different or new job, we have that available as well.”

For years, Spartanburg County leaders have worked to bring new companies and more jobs to the area. County Council Member David Britt said there are many opportunities available in Spartanburg County.

“The most important resource is not water, sewers and roads,” Britt said. “It’s talented people to work in these companies. We have more openings than we have people right now.”

To find a SC Works location near you, click here.