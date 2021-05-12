Reporting price gouging: The resources you need

**FILE**A gasoline station attendant pumps gas in this July 13, 2006 file photo in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, file)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — As the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline continues, fuel supplies across the Southeast are strained and prices are rising. To combat predatory gas sales, state leadership in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina have enacted each state’s respective price-gouging laws.

Each state carries different penalties for violators. To report violations, consumers are usually asked to supply documentation.

In South Carolina, violators of the state’s price-gouging law can face fines of $1,000 and/or 30 days in jail.

To report price gouging in South Carolina, you can call (803) 737-3953, email pricegouging@scag.gov with documentation or fill out a form here.

In North Carolina, price gougers can face fines of up to $5,000 for each violation.

To report price gouging in North Carolina, you can call 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or fill out a form on the NCDOJ website.

In Georgia, consumers can report suspected price gouging through a form on the Consumer Protection Division website. You can find that form here.