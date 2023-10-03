SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – Law enforcement is investigating after the School District of Oconee County received reports that a student brought a gun on a school bus.

According to the district, reports that a middle school student had a gun on a Seneca area bus prompted a joint response by the Seneca Middle administration and the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office who started an investigation.

The student involved did not attend school today and will not until the investigation is complete.

This is an active investigation. No other information is available at this time.