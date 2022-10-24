ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Abortion rights remain a popular talking point across the country with the midterm elections just around the corner and as South Carolinians are still trying to decide who they want as their next governor.

Colorful signs and loud cheers filled Anderson’s Carolina Wren Park on Sunday.

South Carolinians of all ages and races gathered to rally for reproductive rights ahead of the upcoming election.

Political candidates like Democratic nominee for governor, Joe Cunningham, were there to advocate.

Many also attended the rally to observe and listen, in hopes the event and what was talked about would assist them in their voting decision.

“I have looked at both sides, I don’t agree with what McMaster is doing at all,” said Riley Murphy, attendee. “Teachers need to be paid more, we need to respect everybody around us. We should be able to do what we want to do when we want to do it.”

McMaster told 7NEWS a State House conference committee is looking into a new abortion bill as the House and Senate could not agree.

He said the goal is to create a bill that most South Carolinians agree on. The conference committee is expected to come to a decision in November.