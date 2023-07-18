GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Roper Mountain Woods Apartments caught fire Monday evening around 8pm.

Firefighters said of the 24 units in this section of the complex, 23 were occupied. The fire left 23 families without a place to live.

“It was coming out of my vent in the bathroom, and someone was knocking frantically for everyone to get out,” resident Diana Mays said. “It’s a real fire.”

Firefighters with the Boiling Springs Fire Department said the fire started on the top floor of one of the apartments and traveled through the attic.

They said once they got the fire under control, they worked to put out hot spots until after 10 p.m.

“I asked one of the firemen, he said that because of the intense heat I had two TV’s he said they melted and broke in half,” Mays said. “There is also water damage. My ceiling collapsed onto the living room.”

When asked if she hoped anything would be salvageable. “Yeah, my mom’s ashes,” Mays said.

The Red Cross is assisting families who need immediate financial support for shelter, food, and clothes.

“Unfortunately, this is what the Red Cross does,” said Mandy McMahon, regional communications director for American Red Cross of SC. “This is our typical response to apartment fires. We have the volunteers in our workforce that are prepared to come and help support these type of events”

Residents said they are thankful no one was hurt.

“I don’t think anyone even thought of an escape plan,” Mays said. “A good Samaritan ran around through every hallway, every door, every floor banging telling people if you are in here get out,” Mays’ fiancé, Bill Mchaffie, added. “Not everyone’s fire alarm went off and one lady was taking a shower. I thanked him when I saw him outside. I told him you are an angel, you saved everyone.”

The Boiling Springs Fire Department said they have ruled the fire accidental.