GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The Greenville County Republican Party is getting a lot of attention for a social media post calling for certain sexually graphic books to be removed from the children’s section of the Greenville County Library System.

More than 20 people stood before Greenville County Council members, voicing their concerns about the topic.

“Today, I am speaking for people who can not speak for themselves, who have been silenced. Those who are not yet out. The idea from moving books from the shelves is wrong,” said Dr. Carmela Epright. “It’s our responsibility to keep these books on the shelves.”

“If anyone wants to remove these books, the result is that identities are erased. And when identities are erased, people themselves then begin to feel erased which can lead to suicide,” said resident David Wood.

Susan Ward lost her youngest child to suicide in 2017.

“My husband and I lost our younger child to suicide in 2017, which is a tragedy I hope no other parent ever experiences,” Ward said. “You may be aware that members of the LGBTQ community are at greater risk for suicide.”

“What does this have to do with library books? This marginalized group is consistently found to be at significantly increased risk of suicide because of how they are mistreated and stigmatized in society,” Ward said. “Restricting access to books that feature LGBTQ youth, young people or families, increases the isolation and stigmatization of these members.”

The Greenville County GOP sent the following message to 7NEWS:

Greenville County GOP’s Facebook page

“No one here is asking to ban anything, just the opposite. These books may be important to some families in specific situations, and for that reason should be available in adult section of the library.” The Greenville County GOP

Leaders with the Greenville GOP also said this topic should not be a partisan issue. They said, “we should all be in agreement that on parental consent.”

“We are not about banning any books. Only believe that parents should be the ones deciding if their children should be exposed to certain topics at any given age,” said the party.

“I’m here today to talk about not booking these bans,” said a first grade student. “So, if you don’t like a book, you don’t have to read it. The library has many more books to choose from. Don’t just tell people not to read this, it’s not good, because other people might like that.”

Councilman Joe Dill, who supports the Republican Party, said he understands both sides.

“I don’t think anybody hates people because of their sexual preference, but it’s the sin that goes along with it that the bible speaks strongly against—that’s the issue,” Dill said.

Other council members said this hasn’t been brought to full council.

“Nothing has been introduced at all. Don’t take everything literally that you read in the newspaper,” said Councilman Ennis Fant. “I can promise you that if it comes, it won’t go very far,” he said. “We can’t do binding resolutions on the library anyway.”

Leaders with the Greenville County Republican Party said they didn’t hear about the public comment meeting on Thursday night. They said if they knew about it, they would have been there.

Dill told 7NEWS he doesn’t know if this will be a resolution or not. He said he has asked the county’s legal team to take a look at the issue. He said he doesn’t even know if this matter will be brought to the council floor.