SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Another restaurant has closed its doors in downtown Spartanburg after being opened for five years.

Bar 1884, located on Magnolia Street, announced on its Facebook page that it closed its doors permanently on December 30, 2023.

Part of the post read, “We’d like to extend a huge Thank You to you all! It has been such a pleasure being able to serve our wonderful city over the years.”

Although the restaurant will not be open, the space is available to rent for private parties and events. If you are interested, you are asked to call, (864) 583-5112.