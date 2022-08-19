GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Local restaurants are hoping for a boost in business, with Restaurant Week underway in Greenville.

“We like variety, we like to try new things, so we’re trying to decide what to do right now,” said Tom Quantrille on Friday afternoon in Greenville. “We’re going to have a late lunch this afternoon.”

For people who are looking for a good deal on their next meal, Greenville restaurant owners said now is the time to make a reservation.

“We are excited to get new customers in, people that didn’t know about us or weren’t sure about us can come and try us,” said Kristina Murphy, the executive vice president for Larkin’s Restaurants, which owns several establishments in Greenville.

During Restaurant Week, more than 40 restaurant across the Upstate are offering specials.

“Here, the best deal of the whole week is buy one get one pizzas for lunch,” said Murphy.

Diners also said they’re excited to explore the area and some of Greenville’s best spots.

“I’ve been in Greenville area for 30 years and now it’s becoming a tourist area because of the park and the food scene,” said Quantrille.

Murphy said the Restaurant Week rush is coming at an important time.

“Historically, it’s one of the quieter times in Greenville. People are on vacation and kids are going back to school, so it gets people out,” said Murphy.

She said staff are hoping to serve up large, hungry crowds throughout the week.

“I think people make a whole week out of it. They plot their restaurants that they’ve wanted to try for a long time and they do their homework on what the menus are going to be,” said Murphy.

She encourages diners to get out and try something new, or pick their favorite off the menu.

“These are all things we run all year on our menu, and we were able to put them together in a deal, three course, going along with restaurant week so people could try them and come back for them,” said Murphy.

Here’s the full list of restaurants and specials offered during restaurant week.