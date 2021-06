David Standard (left) and Glenn Davis (right)

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Democrat Glenn Davis won a special election Tuesday to fill a vacant Anderson County Council seat.

Davis defeated Republican David Standard with 68.5 percent of the vote for the District Two unexpired term.

RESULTS:

David Standard (R) – 310 (31.4%)

Glenn Davis (D) – 676 (68.5%)

Longtime council member Gracie Floyd died in January from COVID-19 and other health complications at the age of 75.

Floyd represented district two for more than two decades.