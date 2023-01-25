ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA)- A retail and dining center in Anderson is finally coming to life after months of anticipation.

If you didn’t know any better, you might think you’ve stepped into a cafe in Paris, France.

However, you’re actually in downtown Anderson, at the Bradbury Bistro.

“I mean that was my vision, with every cut of wood,” Owner Tracy Manuel said. “They wanted to come into spaces, to be transported, to have a new environment.”

Bradbury is one of several businesses that opened inside a new shopping and dining center.

The bistro, with nods to French culture and cuisine, is the first of its kind in Anderson.

Something Manuel says has been fun to see take shape.

“Working in here every day for 6 months and building this place and then seeing people in it, but it’s so rewarding,” Manuel said.

Apple Dumplin Antique Shop sits right next to Bradbury.

“We definitely are loving what next door to us, the Bradbury’s done because it’s created experience. It’s a place where people can come and fellowship.” Owner of Apple Dumplin, Lynn Toney said.

Toney says it’s been fun to watch that side of Main street grow, with the addition of the retail center.

“We love all the foot traffic, that’s probably the biggest thing I’ve noticed, is people walking, drinking their coffees,” Toney said.

Manuel says the number of customers she’s seen come in just in the few weeks Bradbury has been open, shows Anderson needs more of this.

“The city has invested so much. They built this beautiful park, they were part of the revitalization of this building. It’s prime. It’s ready. It’s already vibrant so it was kind of the perfect opportunity to open up a bistro,” Manuel said.

Other businesses opening in the retail center include a hair salon and an ice cream store.

Each business is expected to officially open by the fall…