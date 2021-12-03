Retailers in downtown Greenville gearing up for the holidays

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Retailers in downtown Greenville are banking on the holiday season. Some are already seeing more shoppers willing to buy what they are selling after last year.

If you take a stroll down the streets of downtown Greenville, you’d see it looks a lot like Christmas. For some businesses, it’s bringing in the cash.

“2020 was a hard year for everybody, but I’m pretty resilient as is I think a lot of people that have gotten through this. And it wasn’t our best year, but 2021 has been by far the best year off the charts in terms of sales and also just dealing with customers and all of those experiences, I think people are really happy to be out,” said Jeni Cain, Owner, Monkee’s of the West End.

An employee with Beija-Flor Jeans said since the pandemic, things have slowed down.

“It slowed down a lot during COVID. We had to shut down for awhile,” said Kristen Biediger, Sales Associate at Beija-Flor. “It’s just been super slow, every now again we’ll get a rush on Saturday, but most of the time, it’s just sort of sporadic,” she said. “People will come in and out. Somedays though, nobody comes in at all. Somedays it’s one or two.”

Officials with the City of Greenville said some businesses closed due to the pandemic and turnover. Some shoppers said they’ve seen the closures too.

“We’ve seen several businesses that have closed and then on the same token, we’ve seen others that have open. You know Greenville is still thriving, people are coming from everywhere. It’s kind of the place that people want to live. So the businesses are trying to keep up,” said Rhonda Duncan, local shopper.

While some places may have closed during the pandemic, Greenville spokesperson Beth Brotherton said just as many, if not more, have opened during that time.

Brotherton said more businesses are coming in too.

“It’s great because I think the pandemic has also brought people to Greenville, because it’s a great place to be,” Cain said.

Biediger said she’s hopeful the holidays, and future downtown events, will help.

“I do hope the parade will bring some traffic in,” Biediger said. “We’re all hopeful. We’re always hopeful.”

Brotherton said they have programs and initiatives to help downtown businesses

