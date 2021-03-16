Retired law enforcement officers commemorate retirement of Tommy’s Country Ham House owner

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Dozens of veterans of Upstate law enforcement agencies gathered at Tommy’s Country Ham House Tuesday morning to wish owner Tommy Stevenson a happy retirement.



The restaurant has been in business for nearly 40 years in business, becoming a go-to for political candidates and locals alike.

“It’s just a good place to come when you get off work after you’ve worked all night long and eat breakfast and talk to your buddies and get to talk to Tommy and hear some good stories,” said Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis. “He always makes you feel like you’re part of what’s going on.”

Stevenson treats everyone like a VIP.

“I try to take care of them,” he said. “I talk to them. I speak to them. I welcome…I ask them how everything is.”

At nearly 80 years old, he spends the morning on his feet, catching up with customers and serving southern comfort food.

Retired trooper Steve Sulligan helped organize this breakfast to say goodbye and remember the good times they’ve shared here.

“He’s been great to all of us,” Sulligan said. “And we want to say thank you.”

The occasion brought men together who hadn’t seen each other in a while, whether because of distance or Covid-19.

“Some of the guys we haven’t seen 15, 20 years,” he said. “We had one of our troopers come back from Florida just for this occasion.”



Sheriff Hobart Lewis made Stevenson an honorary sheriff’s deputy. It’s the latest accolade in a career that’s built a Greenville institution and made Tommy’s Country Ham House feel like home.

“It’s going to feel strange coming down here once Tommy closes because it’s such a staple of the old time Greenville,” Sulligan said.