GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A retired Greenville County Sheriff’s Office bloodhound is making his TV debut.

According to the sheriff’s office, Rusty will be featured on GAC Family Network’s “Project K9 Hero Awards” on May 12 at 5 p.m. The show honors America’s top performing police and military K-9 heroes.

Rusty the Bloodhound (Source: Greenville County Sheriff’s Office)

Before Rusty retired from the sheriff’s office in 2020, he was a part of 116 deployments, covering over 200 miles with 32 confirmed “finds,” deputies said. His most notable case was when he located a missing person of 21 hours, almost 8 miles away from their last known location.