SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA)- Retired South Carolina veterans no longer have to pay state taxes on their military pension.

It’s all thanks to H.3247 that states, starting in the 2022 tax year, retired veterans in South Carolina no longer have to pay state taxes on their military pensions.

According to the bill, the deduction cannot be more than $30,000 but the maximum deduction increases until 2027.

According to H.3247, “An individual taxpayer may deduct all military retirement income that is included in South Carolina taxable income.”

Sen. Josh Kimbrell said it’s a huge step to helping the veterans in the state.

The only thing veterans have to do is prove on their tax returns that they are retired from the military after serving for 20 years.

Sen. Kimbrell said the goal is to bring more veterans into the state and keep the ones already living here.

Spartanburg County VA Director Brent Cobb said the incentive can give veterans a financial break.

Cobb said, “this is going to close an economic gap for some people” and “some people live paycheck to paycheck.”

He said this incentive can give people the opportunity to put additional funding into a retirement or investment plan.

Sen. Kimbrell believes this will exceed other incentives offered by surrounding states.