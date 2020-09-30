Retro Shack asking public to help identify burglar

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- The owners of Retro Shack in Spartanburg say their store has been broken into three times in the past three months and it’s all caught on camera.

Nate Mathis opened the Retro Shack with a friend just over a year ago.

The two work hard to hunt down vintage clothes, shoes and other antiques from all over the country to bring to people right here in the Upstate.

“A lot of stuff is 20, 30 years old, it’s pretty hard to come by,” Mathis said.

Over the past three months someone has come in and stolen thousands of dollars worth of inventory and caused damage to their store.

Several pairs of shoes, gone. Mathis said, “I’d say probably 40, 50 jerseys were here and they just swiped them all.”

Mathis says they’ve had to increase their security each time this has happened.

“First time we secured our doors and our storage room where we keep things, we got cameras, hasn’t stopped him yet so I think probably our next step is having to get burglar bars,” Mathis said.

He asks whoever is doing this, to think how much they’re hurting a local business.

“It’s really two guys out here working really hard, sticking their necks out and you know, we’re eating a lot of this and it’s tough because like I said were working hard to provide the community with something cool that we think is worth it,” Mathis said.

The owners say after studying the surveillance footage they believe that it’s been the same person each time. They ask if you recognize anything about the person in the footage ,to notify law enforcement immediately.