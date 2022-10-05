SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department announced the increase in reward money Wednesday following a fatal shooting.

Police said family members have provided an additional $5,000 for any information that leads to the arrest for the death of Leonard Lyles, III.

We previously reported that officials and family members offered a $5,000 reward on September 15th which increases the reward amount to $10,000.

According to the Spartanburg Police Department, officers respond to the 300 block of Oliver Street in reference to a shooting on August 28, 2021.

Once on scene, officers found a man who was shot in the road. Officers were able to speak to the victim but were not able to obtain information about a potential suspect.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died on Oct. 1, 2021. He was identified as Leonard Lyles III.

“Silence is a form of betrayal and for every person that was at that cookout that saw what happened to my son, our son, and remains to be silent, it’s like living his death all over again,” said Lyles’ mother, Melissa Lyles.

Following an investigation, officers learned Lyles was shot in the legs and in the upper torso.

Witnesses told police that Lyles was speaking with another man outside of a vehicle before shots were fired.

Spartanburg Mayor Jerome Rice issued a plea to the public. “Let’s help our family solve this murder.”

Melissa Myles said she hopes people speak up and believes someone knows who is responsible for her son’s death.

“Justice is coming and I believe that the people of Spartanburg will start talking. Money shouldn’t make you talk, your conscious should,” said Myles.

Anyone who submits a tip that leads to an arrest and prosecution can receive up to a $10,000 reward.