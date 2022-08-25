SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a $25,000 reward for information on an unsolved homicide has been revoked.

We previously reported that the agency announced the reward in reference to the homicide of Martijn Stuurman after he was found dead in his Chesnee home on June 2021.

Deputies said the reward was provided by an anonymous donor who has requested for the money to be returned since there have been no credible leads.

The homicide remains an active investigation according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information should contact Sargeant Jon Guest at (864) 503-4595 or jguest@spartanburgcounty.org.