Reward offered for information about arson case in Gaffney

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A reward is being offered for information about an arson case that happened in July.

The Gaffney Fire Department responded at 10:00 p.m. to 400 Sarratt Ave. for a structure fire on July 20.

Fire officials determined the fire to be an act of arson.

Investigators are seeking information regarding the fire and the person(s) responsible.

Crime Stoppers of Cherokee County is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the fire.

Anyone with information regarding this fire is asked to contact the Gaffney Fire Marshal Billy Bishop at 864-
487-3655 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

